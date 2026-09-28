Sure Bet of the Day, September 29! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

Australia A tour of India - India A vs Australia A

The 2nd Unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A will be taking place on 29th September, 2026 at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. Taking the odds, the India A are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India A 1.50 Place a bet Australia A 2.30 Place a bet

Why are India A Still Well Backed?

As the, India A head into the 2nd unofficial Test against Australia A with a strong recent record, having won 3 of their last 5 matches, along with 1 loss and 1 draw. They also won the previous Test against Australia A by 162 runs, giving them a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series. Sai Sudharsan has been in excellent recent form, scoring 763 runs in 8 matches at an average of 58.69 and a strike rate of 57.15. Devdutt Padikkal has added 458 runs at 32.71. With the ball, Tanush Kotian has taken 14 wickets in 5 matches at an economy rate of 4.21, while Anshul Kamboj has 13 wickets at 2.68.

For Australia A, Nathan McSweeney has been one of their leading batters, scoring 749 runs in 9 matches at an impressive average of 68.09, although his strike rate is 47.70. Josh Philippe has contributed 574 runs at 63.78 with a 97.95 strike rate. Todd Murphy has been their standout bowler, taking 19 wickets in 5 matches at an economy rate of 3.03. Corey Rocchiccioli has also claimed 15 wickets at 3.46.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, the surface is likely to offer a fair contest between batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers can find some movement and bounce with the new ball, making the opening overs important. Batters may need time to settle before playing their shots with confidence. As the game progresses, spinners could become more effective as the pitch offers better grip and turn. Once set, batters can score freely by trusting the bounce and timing their strokes. India A are expected to take the game home.

Australia A Women tour of India - India A Women vs Australia A Women

The only Unofficial Test between India A Women and the Australia A Women is set to take place at the I.S. Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali. Seeing the odds, the Australia A Women hold the edge here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Australia A Women 1.81 Place a bet India A Women 1.96 Place a bet

Why are Australia A Women Still Well Backed?

Australia A Women enter the unofficial Test in strong form, having won 4 of their last 5 matches with 1 draw. Rachel Trenaman has been impressive with 238 runs in 2 matches at an average of 59.5, while Charli Knott has contributed 234 runs in 3 matches at 46.8. Knott has also taken 7 wickets, showing her value with both bat and ball. Tess Flintoff has been another major performer, claiming 8 wickets in 2 matches at an economy rate of 2.68. Australia A Women have also won all of their last 5 recorded meetings against India A Women, giving them a strong recent head-to-head record.

India A Women are heading into the unofficial Test after a difficult run of results, having lost each of their last 5 matches. Their recent record puts them behind Australia A Women in terms of momentum. Tejal Hasabnis has scored 86 runs in 2 matches at an average of 21.5, while Shubha Satheesh has made 67 runs in 1 match at 33.5. Sayali Satghare has taken 2 wickets in 1 match with an excellent economy rate of 2.32. Sushree Dibyadarshini has 1 wicket from 2 matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The stadium in Mohali generally offers a good surface for Test cricket, with batters likely to enjoy consistent bounce once they settle in. Fast bowlers can get some swing and seam movement with the new ball, especially during the early stages. As the pitch becomes older, batting conditions are expected to remain steady, while spinners may find only limited assistance from the surface. The average first-innings score of around 170–180 in shorter formats suggests a reliable batting track. Patience and shot selection will be important. Australia A Women have the edge here.

Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition - Bangladesh vs Malaysia

The 4th Quarter-Finals of the Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition will be between Malaysia and Bangladesh at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. The odds are currently in the favour of the Bangladesh team.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Bangladesh 1.13 Place a bet Malaysia 5.00 Place a bet

Why are Bangladesh Still Well Backed?

Coming to the Bangladesh team, they enter the quarter-final with 2 wins and 3 losses in their last 5 matches. Tanzid Hasan has been a consistent contributor, scoring 273 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 34.13 and a strike rate of 125.8. Towhid Hridoy has added 238 runs at 34.00 with a strike rate of 136. With the ball, Rishad Hossain has taken 12 wickets in 8 matches, while Mahedi Hasan has claimed 11 wickets. Bangladesh will also rely on experienced names such as Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Malaysia team have recorded 1 win, 3 losses and 1 abandoned match in their last 5 games. Syed Aziz has been their leading recent batter, scoring 301 runs in 10 matches at an average of 43.00 and a strike rate of 137.44. Virandeep Singh has made 253 runs at 42.17 while also taking 14 wickets. Pavandeep Singh has matched that wicket tally, claiming 14 wickets in 9 matches at an economy rate of 6.91.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Korogi Sports Park, the surface should provide a decent platform for batting, although some slowness could make stroke-making difficult at times. Batters are likely to benefit once they settle, with the relatively short boundaries offering scoring opportunities. Spinners and slower bowlers can come into play if the pitch grips. Overcast conditions may also bring early movement for seamers. Captains could prefer bowling first to make use of any moisture. Overall, Bangladesh are looking to take the game home.