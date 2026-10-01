BCCI Makes Big Move Ahead of Five-Match West Indies T20I Series
The Indian team is about to have a change in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. Washington Sundar is reported to be ruled out of the series. On the other hand, he will be replaced by the new debutant, Naman Dhir in the Indian team.
The BCCI has made a massive change in the Indian team ahead of the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. This has been in the form of Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out of the entire series. As of now he is playing in the Asian Games, but won't be a part of the T20I series against West Indies.
In its announcement, the BCCI has confirmed that Sundar has been replaced by Naman Dhir in the Indian team. Dhir made his debut in the ODI series against West Indies, still he is looking for ways to make his mark in the international side.
Along with that, the reason for Sundar being ruled out has also been mentioned. He will be playing in the Ranji Trophy, which starts from 11 October. This has been done to ensure that he gets prepared for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, scheduled later this month.
Our Take
The BCCI has made changes right in time to ensure that the workload of the players remains managed. Naman Dhir will be eager to utilise the T20I series against West Indies, in order to make his mark in the international format. On the other hand, Washington Sundar will be using this break from the shortest format as a time to enhance his skills in the longest format of the game.