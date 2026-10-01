Twitter Goes Crazy as Sri Lanka Rewrite RCB’s Infamous Record
Sri Lanka has become the team which broke the record of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Fans had been waiting for the team who could get out at the score of less than 49. And against India in the Asian Games, Sri Lanka got all out at the score of 45.
Twitter is now filled with memes as fans are calling out Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Asian Games. In the semi-final match between India and Sri Lanka, a record which was set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru had been broken.
And this was not a good record meant to be broken, since the RCB fans would be happy that there is another team who took it over from them. Back in 2017, the team got all out at the score of 49, following which the memes for the same had gone viral all over the internet.
But in the semi-final match between India and Sri Lanka, it turns out that Sri Lanka has managed to break this record. They got all out at the score of 45 in the game, allowing Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win by 4 runs in the lowest score title.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
RCB Fans
https://t.co/RbAuT7so2Q— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) October 1, 2026
RCB fans would be a lot happier while watching the score of Sri Lanka. They will now have a reply that at least we scored more than what Sri Lanka did.
Long Live 49
49 HAS BEEN DEFEATED😭😭😭 https://t.co/8IfvEI5DyF— Sergio (@SergioculerCSK) October 1, 2026
After almost a decade of teams coming closer to 49, they didn't manage to defeat the same. But now officially, 49 has been defeated by Sri Lanka.
Fans Confused
800 run ODI yesterday. 45 run T20 today. https://t.co/bTrZSJnrof— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) October 1, 2026
Yesterday we all saw an ODI match where more than 800 runs were scored. And today we saw a T20I match, where only 45 runs were scored in one inning.