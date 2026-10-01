India Turn to Anshul Kamboj Ahead of 3rd ODI Against West Indies
The Indian team is about to have a change for the third ODI against West Indies. Reports suggest that Prasidh Krishna won't be available for the third ODI due to a hamstring injury. It is being said that the selectors will be looking at Anshul Kamboj to replace him in the team.
India has already won the ODI series against West Indies with one match left. And for this game, the selectors will have to bring out a key announcement as soon as possible. It has been reported that Prasidh Krishna won't be available for the team in this game.
He has suffered with a hamstring injury in the second ODI, which could rule him out of action for this game. With the time being less, the selectors are also looking forward to the options who could be there for the same. It has also been reported that Anshul Kamboj could get his call up for the ODI side.
Kamboj has already done well in the domestic circuit, and he has also played for CSK in the IPL to display some prolific performances. As he is now closer to being a part of the ODI side, the team could take a chance and try him out in the final ODI.
Our Take
The injury of Prasidh Krishna is now providing an opportunity to Anshul Kamboj. He has very little experience in international cricket, which started last year in the India tour of England Tests. But with Kamboj likely to return to the team in the ODI series against West Indies, the selectors will be keen to give him a chance.