Twitter Erupts as India Advance to Asian Games Final
India has advanced to the finals of the Asian Games 2026 Men's cricket. After posting a massive total of 169/7 in 20 overs, the team went on to dominate with the ball. Sri Lanka managed to score just 45, as India now faces Pakistan in the finals on Saturday.
The final of the Asian Games Men's cricket competition is now set. It will be the defending champions, India, going against their arch rivals Pakistan in the gold medal game. While Pakistan defeated Bangladesh to advance to the finals, India dominated again.
The team went against Sri Lanka in the semi-final match, and it was absolute dominance. The team managed to post 169/7, even after the top order failed to perform. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave a good start by posting 38 runs off 21 balls, while Ishan Kishan remained the star by scoring 80 runs.
And with the ball, the Sri Lankan batsmen had no answers. The team started off by losing two wickets in the opening over of Jasprit Bumrah. Eventually, the Indian spinners didn't allow them to settle, which led to Sri Lanka being bowled out for just 45 runs.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Bash and Thrash
@mufaddal_vohra Now we need to bash and thrash this third class porki team by a good margin and show their aukat to them— Cricket-mad 🏏 (@MukulCricket9) October 1, 2026
The Indian team will now have to bash Pakistan once again. And this time, they will be facing the B team of the nation, which will be making it easier for them.
One Sided Affair
@mufaddal_vohra Gold 🥇 is ours We all know the result That will be a one side affair— yuvraj Singh chauhan (@yuvrajc36) October 1, 2026
The match between India and Pakistan will again be a one-sided affair. India has dominated the main team without any issues, and this time it is the B team.
Nice Question
@mufaddal_vohra But pakistan final tk pahuchi kese?— Vaibhav Gusain (@VaibhavGus67489) October 1, 2026
A Twitter user raised a serious question for all the fans. And the question is that how Pakistan managed to reach the finals of the tournament.