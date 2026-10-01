Pink Ball Likely to Be Used in Day Tests Under New ICC Trial
The ICC is now planning to use pink balls in the day Test matches. It will be happening as a trial, only when both teams agree on the same. Since the number of overs lost due to bad light remains a problem, this might help the board to tackle the same.
Over the last few years, there has been a common problem faced by the teams and even the ICC in the Test matches. The Day Test matches often have times when the day gets called off early due to the bad light.
Due to this reason, various Test matches have been affected to a great extent. And noting the importance of the World Test Championship, the ICC has decided to bring down a massive change to the same. It has been reported that the ICC is looking to use the pink ball in test matches.
And this will specially be done for the day tests, allowing the players to play the match completely and reduce the number of overs lost. It will be starting on a trial, as an approval from both teams will be required to start using the pink ball in the game.
Our Take
If the usage of pink ball in day tests gets approved, it will be a massive boost for the Test fans. This will be adding an element of surprise for both batsmen and bowlers, as the bowling team will aim to get some scalps with the pink ball at the end of the day. With the matches having less risk of early call off, it will also benefit the teams even when the skies don't favour the match to be completed without flood lights.