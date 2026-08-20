FIFA World Cup-Level Technology Coming to Indian Cricket?
A new level of broadcasting will be unlocked for the Indian cricket fans. After using the same old technology for the last decade, the broadcasters have decided to bring a change. Reports claim that FIFA World Cup 2026 technology will be used in the India vs Afghanistan T20I series.
The broadcasting experience for the Indian cricket fans is likely to get a big change. Over the last few years, fans have been drawing comparisons from the matches streamed by the BCCI across different broadcasters from those of different boards such as CA and ECB.
But now it seems that the broadcasters are ready to give a whole new experience to the Indian fans by improving their technology. And this will be done with the upcoming series between India and Afghanistan, where all the games will be played in Delhi. This will not just be a preparation for the Asian Games, but also the time to test new broadcasting technology.
It has been reported that the broadcasters will test out FIFA World Cup 2026 technology in this series. A report said, “We want to move away from the same old production technology that has been used in cricket for the last 10-12 years. The series will give new experiences to the viewers and brands.”
Our Take
Bhairav Shanth, who is a part of the ITW Universe, confirmed the same. This company has taken the broadcasting rights for the series, and it will be for the very first time that a bilateral series in cricket will be broadcasted like it is a FIFA World Cup clash. Advanced spidercams and technology will be used to ensure that the fans are able to get the most out of the games.