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Women's Asia Cup - UAE Women vs Bangladesh Women

The 12th match of the Women’s Asia Cup is scheduled between the UAE Women and the Bangladesh Women. Seeing the odds, the Bangladesh Women have a real chance of taking the match.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Bangladesh Women 1.26 Place a bet UAE Women 3.70 Place a bet

Why are Bangladesh Women Still Well Backed?

Bangladesh Women are placed 2nd in Group B with 2 points from 2 matches. They have won 1 game and lost 1, while their net run rate of 1.677 gives them a strong position in the group. Their recent form has been inconsistent, with 2 wins and 3 losses in their last 5 matches. Nigar Sultana remains an important batter, scoring 285 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 31.67 and strike rate of 111.76. Sobhana Mostary has contributed 226 runs. With the ball, Marufa Akter has taken 13 wickets, while Ritu Moni has 12 wickets in 9 matches.

The UAE Women have shown mixed form in recent matches, winning 3 of their last 5 games. They currently sit 3rd in Group B with 2 points from 2 matches, having recorded 1 win and 1 loss. Their net run rate stands at minus 0.854. The team will look towards Esha Oza for another strong performance, with the allrounder scoring 344 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 57.33 and strike rate of 127.4. Oza has also taken 17 wickets in 9 matches. Vaishnave Mahesh has added 13 wickets, giving UAE useful bowling support heading into this important Asia Cup contest.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Doing the match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the pitch is expected to provide a balanced contest between batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers could get some early movement and bounce, making the opening overs challenging for batters. Once the ball becomes older, batting should get easier and scoring could improve. Spinners may not receive much assistance from the surface, so pace could remain more effective. The average first innings score is around 147, which could encourage teams to chase after winning the toss. Bangladesh Women are also listed as the favourites in the available odds.

County Championship Division Two - Lancashire vs Gloucestershire

The 48th match of the County Championship Division Two is set to be played between Lancashire and Gloucestershire. Looking at the odds, Lancashire are expected to win the match.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Lancashire 1.57 Place a bet Gloucestershire 2.25 Place a bet

Why are Lancashire Still Well Backed?

For the Lancashire side, they have had a difficult run recently, losing 4 of their last 5 matches, with the other game ending in a draw. They are currently 7th in the County Championship Division Two table, with 97 points from 11 matches. Their batting has received useful contributions from Marcus Harris and Keaton Jennings, who have scored 589 and 559 runs respectively in their last 9 matches. George Balderson has been impressive with 42 wickets, while James Anderson has taken 36 wickets. Lancashire have also won their last 2 completed head to head meetings against Gloucestershire, including a 4 wicket win earlier this season.

Gloucestershire are 8th in the County Championship Division Two standings, with 63 points from 11 matches. They have won 2 games and lost 9, leaving them behind Lancashire in the table. Their recent form has improved slightly, with 1 win in their last 5 matches after 4 straight defeats. James Bracey has been a major batting contributor, scoring 927 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 54.53. Miles Hammond has also scored 713 runs. With the ball, Will Williams has taken 26 wickets and Gabe Bell has claimed 20 wickets in the recent matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

With the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, the pitch is generally good for batting, offering reliable bounce and carry for stroke play. Fast bowlers can find some pace and movement early in the innings, but the surface tends to become slower as the game progresses. This can bring spinners and seamers more into the contest during the middle and later stages. Dew is not usually a major concern, particularly in afternoon or evening matches, as breezy conditions can limit its impact. Overall, the surface should provide a balanced contest between bat and ball, with Lancashire expected to take the match home.

County Championship Division Two - Durham vs Middlesex

The 47th match of the County Championship Division Two will be a contest between the Durham and Middlesex team. Considering the odds, the Durham are expected to win the match.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Durham 1.36 Place a bet Middlesex 2.91 Place a bet

Why are Durham Still Well Backed?

Seeing the current form, Durham are in excellent shape heading into this County Championship Division Two match. They sit at the top of the table with 210 points from 11 matches, including 8 wins. Their recent record is outstanding, with 5 straight wins. David Bedingham has been their leading batter, scoring 969 runs at an average of 80.75, while Ben McKinney has also contributed 660 runs. Matthew Potts has been a key bowler with 53 wickets at an economy rate of 2.92. Ben Raine has added 37 wickets.

Seeing Middlesex's recent results, the team has produced a mixed run heading into this contest. They are 4th in the County Championship Division Two table with 132 points from 11 matches, including 4 wins and 4 losses. Their last 5 matches have brought 2 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw. Max Holden has scored 675 runs at an average of 39.71, while Leus du Plooy has made 649 runs. Ryan Higgins leads their recent bowling figures with 38 wickets at an economy rate of 2.99. Toby Roland Jones has also taken 32 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Having the match at the Riverside Ground in Chester le Street, the pitch should offer a fair contest between batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers can find some early movement, carry and bounce, particularly when the conditions are cloudy. As the game moves on, the surface is expected to become better for batting, with reliable bounce helping stroke play. Wind around the open ground could also support swing bowling at times. Spinners may come into play if the pitch slows down later. Overall, the conditions should remain competitive, but Durham has the better chance here.