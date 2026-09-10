Hemang Badani to Take Charge? CSK Close in on New Head Coach
Chennai Super Kings might just have found their new Head Coach. Reports suggest that the team is looking at Hemang Badani to succeed Stephen Fleming at the helm. MS Dhoni, a key figure in the team, wants an Indian to be the Head Coach for the coming seasons.
Chennai Super Kings is going through a lot of debate and discussion, but it is not related to the IPL trade window. Instead, it is linked with the new Head Coach of the team, after which they would be able to decide their moves in the trade window. Reports suggest that Hemang Badani is a frontrunner to take this role.
And this is due to the fact that MS Dhoni wants an Indian to take over as the Head Coach of the team, since Stephen Fleming has stepped down. Earlier it was reported that the new Head Coach of the team will be appointed after some discussions with MS Dhoni, as he will be playing a key role in the same.
With the team likely to confirm its Head Coach by 20 September, Hemang Badani comes as a successor. Reports also claim that it will take a week or two for the franchise to finalise whether Badani will be taking up this role, or there will be someone else finalised for the same.
Our Take
The move of Chennai Super Kings to have an Indian Head Coach comes at the right time. Hemang Badani seems to be one of the most experienced coaches when it comes to the Indian Premier League. While he has worked with teams such as Delhi Capitals, he has not been able to lead any line-up to win the IPL. But if he gets the role of a Head Coach in Chennai Super Kings, he would be keen to help them to win their sixth title.