Melbourne Stars Land Finn Allen on Three-Year BBL Deal
Big Bash League is about to get even more exciting, as Finn Allen has found a new team. He won't be playing for Perth Scorchers in the coming season, as Melbourne Stars were able to land him in their team for a three year contract.
Melbourne Stars have made a massive signing ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League edition. The team has been able to get one of the most demanded T20 batsmen to its line-up, and it's none other than the New Zealand opener, Finn Allen.
It has been confirmed that Finn Allen has now joined Melbourne Stars on a three year contract, as he would be playing three seasons with the team. This is a major boost for them, as Allen has been one of the most crucial players in this format of the game lately. Last season, he was a part of Perth Scorchers.
Playing for them, he helped the team to reach the finals with his explosive batting style and even helped them to win the same. Allen was able to finish the season being the highest run-scorer with 466 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.36.
Our Take
Finn Allen being a part of Melbourne Stars in the upcoming season will be a major boost for the team. And Perth Scorchers have surely suffered a major setback, as they might not be able to find a suitable replacement in his place. Finn Allen was one of the key reasons why the team showed its dominance in the previous edition, as he now aims to continue his red hot form even with the new team.