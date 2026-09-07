Sure Bet of the Day, September 7! Pakistan Women vs Hong Kong Women: A Solid Bet of 1.02

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Why are Pakistan Women Still Well Backed?

For the Pakistan Women, the campaign has been mixed, with 1 win and 1 defeat from 2 matches. They currently sit second in Group A with 2 points, although their NRR of minus 0.569 shows room for improvement. Muneeba Ali has been among their leading batters, scoring 283 runs in 10 matches at an average of 28.3 and a strike rate of 117.42. Shawaal Zulfiqar has added 147 runs from 5 matches at a strong strike rate of 137.38. Fatima Sana has impressed with 15 wickets in 7 matches, while Sadia Iqbal has taken 10 wickets, giving Pakistan a strong bowling option.

For the Hong Kong Women, the tournament has been difficult so far, with 2 defeats from 2 matches leaving them fourth in Group A with 0 points and an NRR of minus 3.575. Their recent form also shows 4 straight losses after a win, highlighting the need for a strong turnaround. Natasha Miles remains an important player, with 244 runs from 9 matches at an average of 30.5 and a strike rate of 92.77. Mariko Hill has also contributed 203 runs in 10 matches. With the ball, Marina Lamplough has taken 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.28, while Kary Chan has 8 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the Dubai International Cricket Stadium offers a fairly even surface, both batters and bowlers could find something to work with. The new ball may help fast bowlers with some early movement and bounce, while batting could become easier once the ball gets older. Spinners are unlikely to get much assistance from the pitch, keeping pace bowlers in the spotlight. With the first innings average around 147, chasing could be the preferred option after winning the toss. Overall, the conditions should make for a competitive contest, with Pakistan Women expected to have the edge based on the available odds.