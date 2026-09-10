Ishan Kishan’s Dream Domestic Run Shows No Signs of Slowing Down
Ishan Kishan has continued his dream run in the domestic circuit. Last year he won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as a captain and even got the POTM in the finals. He repeated the same in Duleep Trophy this year, leading East Zone to win the game and even won the POTM award.
Ishan Kishan is not just having a normal redemption arc, his redemption could be termed as one of the most dominant ones lately. He has led East Zone to win the Duleep Trophy, even when the match ended in a draw. With a massive lead in the first innings, the team has been able to lift the trophy after 13 years.
And it all has been made possible with the help of Ishan Kishan. He continues his unbeaten run as a captain in first class cricket, as he now aims to make it back to the Test side. In the Duleep Trophy finals, he didn't just lift the trophy, he also won the Player of the Match award for scoring 270 and 80 runs respectively.
With this, Kishan has now won two domestic titles over the last 12 months. He was also able to lead Jharkhand to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he also won the Player of the Match award in the finals.
Our Take
Ishan Kishan is definitely showing no signs of slowing down in any format of the game. Whether it is red ball or white ball, domestic or international, he just keeps on dominating the game with the bat. In the domestic circuit, he has not just shown his skills with the bat, he even dominated for the team with his exceptional captaincy skills.