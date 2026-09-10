India vs Afghanistan Opener Faces Possible Schedule Change
The schedule of the first T20I between India and Afghanistan could be having a change. The Delhi Police has connected with the BCCI, as the City will be hosting BRICS Summit from 11 to 13 September. Talks are being held to ensure that the match takes place some other day.
The T20I series between India and Afghanistan is about to face yet another challenge. And this is related to the schedule of the series, which will commence from 13 September, with all games taking place in Delhi. It has been reported that the opening game could be rescheduled.
This is due to the fact that India will be hosting the BRICS Summit from 11 September to 13 September, which will also take place in Delhi. The Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police has written a letter to the Delhi & District Cricket Association, which is related to the same.
The DDCA has been asked to reschedule the match to some other day. With 13th being the final day of BRICS Summit and the first T20I, it would be challenging for the Delhi Police to provide the required security. The match is expected to have around 20 to 25 thousand spectators.
Our Take
The first T20I between India and Afghanistan is now hanging on a thread, as a decision on the same is still to be taken. It is impossible for the match to take place a day earlier, as the summit is having its last day on 13th September. Now the only option is to schedule the game on 14 September, which will possibly create a hectic schedule for both teams, since the matches will be scheduled consecutively.