Sure Bet of the Day, September 9! Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves: A Solid Bet of 1.44

Parimatch Best Odds Belfast Wolves 1.44 Place a bet

Why are Belfast Wolves Still Well Backed?

As the Belfast Wolves enter their next European T20 Premier League fixture, they are sitting second in the standings with 7 points from 5 matches. Wolves have won 3 games, lost 1 and had 1 no result, with a net run rate of 0.576. Mark Chapman has been their leading batter, scoring 182 runs at an average of 45.5 and a strike rate of 176.69. Glenn Maxwell has added 120 runs at a strike rate of 162.16. Fred Klaassen has impressed with 8 wickets at an economy rate of 6.58, while Mark Adair has taken 6 wickets.

Dublin Guardians are struggling for consistency. Guardians are sixth in the standings with 0 points from 5 matches, having lost all 5 games. Their net run rate is minus 1.645. James Vince has been their best batter, scoring 221 runs in 4 matches at an average of 73.67 and a strike rate of 153.47. Harry Tector has scored 111 runs. With the ball, George Dockrell and Matt Hollard have taken 6 wickets each. Guardians need improved performances across both batting and bowling departments.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Village in Malahide, Dublin, the surface is expected to provide good conditions for batting, with reliable bounce and plenty of room for batters to score quickly. The shorter boundaries can make it difficult for bowlers to contain runs. Fast bowlers could find some swing with the new ball, particularly in the opening overs, while spinners may have less influence later in the innings. The average first innings score is around 154, suggesting a competitive total. Teams often prefer chasing after winning the toss. Overall, Belfast Wolves are the favourites here.