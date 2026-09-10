Harshit Rana needs to get back to the game as soon as possible. Even though his international career started in 2024, he has not been able to touch the 50 matches mark across all formats of the game combined. While the BCCI is looking to build him as an all format player, his injury issues just keep on affecting his status and the team's plans. At the same time, Yash Thakur will be keen to take this opportunity and do well for the Indian team.