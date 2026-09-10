Harshit Rana’s Replacement Revealed Ahead of Afghanistan Series
The BCCI has announced a replacement for Harshit Rana ahead of the Afghanistan series and Asian Games. With Harshit being unable to pass the fitness tests, Yash Thakur has taken over in the team. Thakur has been impressive in the domestic circuit, as he aims to get an international debut.
Harshit Rana has been officially ruled out of the series against Afghanistan and the Asian Games. This comes at a time when the BCCI was assessing its players ahead of the series against Afghanistan, which is set to commence on 13 September. During a match simulation, he suffered with a femoris strain, ruling him out of further assessments.
In his place, the BCCI has named Yash Thakur as a replacement. This comes at a time when India is already looking for new talents, which could help them to build a better squad for the tournament. And Yash Thakur was able to display some impressive performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
At the same time, things are not going well for Harshit Rana. He missed out on the Indian Premier League following an injury in the series against New Zealand. While he played against England a few months back, he has missed out on several games due to recurring injury issues.
Our Take
Harshit Rana needs to get back to the game as soon as possible. Even though his international career started in 2024, he has not been able to touch the 50 matches mark across all formats of the game combined. While the BCCI is looking to build him as an all format player, his injury issues just keep on affecting his status and the team's plans. At the same time, Yash Thakur will be keen to take this opportunity and do well for the Indian team.