Is New Zealand Cricket Facing a Financial Crisis? Big Concerns Emerge
New Zealand Cricket has recorded a financial deficit of 7.3 million US dollars, according to reports. This is 1.8 million US dollars more than expected, and it mainly happened due to the loss of Dream11 sponsorships. Increasing operation costs have also added to the losses.
A major report regarding New Zealand Cricket has emerged, which shows that the board has been struggling with its finances lately. It has been reported that the board suffered with a financial deficit of 7.3 million US dollars, which is also 1.8 million US dollars more than expected.
One of the key reasons behind which the revenue has fallen is due to the loss of Dream11 sponsorships. This platform suffered a ban from the Indian government over its core operations, which gave a major hit to NZC. However, it is also being said that the board is expecting some improvements to take place this year.
India will be on a tour of New Zealand in the coming months, which will contribute significantly to the revenue. This tour will also include a five match ODI series, which will be the last for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the nation. The board has expected a revenue of 10 million US dollars in the current financial year.
Our Take
The New Zealand Cricket board will now be eager to take some preventive measures which could help them to minimise their losses and maximise their profits. The India tour of New Zealand will be playing a vital role in the same, and the board is now also looking forward to bringing its own T20 league. If the New Zealand Cricket is able to launch its own franchise cricket league soon, it would help them a lot with the revenue.