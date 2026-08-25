Sarfaraz Khan Gets Under Sri Lankas Skin During 2nd Test
Sarfaraz Khan has been a key player for the Indian bowlers in the second Test. He was not picked by the team in both games, but he decided to contribute on the field. Sarfaraz stepped in as a substitute fielder, and he made his way to sledge the Sri Lankan batsmen.
The Sri Lankan team has received a lot of sledging from the Indian cricket team on the third day of the game. While they were able to finish the day at the score of 265/8, the main moment where all the attention went was Sarfaraz Khan.
He didn't play for the Indian team in both games, even after coming in as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan. And one could not blame the selectors for the same, as the team combination has been so good in this tour, with players such as Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel. So, Sarfaraz Khan decided to make his mark in the field.
He came into the field for the team and stood way close to the batsmen, taking the moment to sledge them off. Sarfaraz Khan said words such as You are just wasting time bro, and much more, which could have easily scared the Sri Lankan batsmen.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the sledging done by Sarfaraz Khan:
Cooked the Bowlers
Substitute fielder doing more damage with his mouth than half the bowling attack today— ट्वीटचोर (@DevnFlix) August 25, 2026
A Twitter user said that a substitute fielder has done more damage to Sri Lankan batsmen than the Indian bowlers on day three.
Nice Question
How many Sri Lankan batters understand Hindi? 😉— Wisdom of Cricket (@WisdomOfCric) August 25, 2026
A genuine question has been raised as we praise the Indian batsman. It is being said that how many of the Sri Lankan batsmen will be able to understand Hindi.
Sonal Guy
No bravery to shw here...tht sonal guy scored 85 already evn aftr this much barking...— Ｍａｘｉｍｕｓ ⚡ (@Magnum_003) August 25, 2026
There is no such bravery which has been shown by Sarfaraz Khan in this. Sonal Dinusha was able to score a good amount of runs even when this was happening.