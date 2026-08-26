How Manav Suthar is Becoming Indias New Test Bowling Sensation
Manav Suthar is proving to be a sensation for India in red ball cricket. Even in the second Test match against Sri Lanka, he continues to take wickets for the team at key intervals. His scalps have helped India to get an upper hand over Sri Lanka, as both teams prepare for an intense final day.
Manav Suthar just continues to dominate for the Indian team in the first three tests he has played. He started off for the team with the one off Test match against Afghanistan, and now stands tall as one of the key spinners for the Indian line-up.
In the second Test match against Sri Lanka, where the key spinners of the team failed to take wickets, Suthar stood tall, without any issues. He was able to take 3 wickets for the team in the first innings of the game, which was followed by 2 more wickets in the second innings.
It can also be said that Suthar is one of the Trump Cards for the Indian team, as he comes in to take wickets whenever it is needed. The young talent has been the main reason for India's success with the ball, as he took wickets even in the times when the experienced players failed to do well with the ball.
Our Take
Manav Suthar has shown his skills at his very best for the Indian team. In just 3 Test matches, he has been able to take 22 wickets for the team, as he continues to shine even more in the series against Sri Lanka. Being one of the most successful bowlers for the team in the series so far, he will aim to end it on a strong note and allow India to get the series win.