The tweet made by Sanjay Manjrekar has received a lot of criticism, even more than what he gave to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal for their aggression. When a banter happens on the field, it is not solely happening due to the Indian stars. It happens when words are exchanged from both sides and both parties are involved. In such cases, the entire team stands with their own players but the commentators have been at a different path lately.