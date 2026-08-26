Manjrekar Questions BCCI & ICC for Going Easy on Jaiswal and Vaibhav
Sanjay Manjrekar has called out the BCCI and ICC against the Indian players. He talked about the behaviour of young talents such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who went aggressive on the field. Manjrekar has demanded an action against such behaviour, as he faced criticism for this.
Gone are the days when anyone would sledge the Indian players without facing consequences. Now even if someone decides to sledge the young talent of the Indian team, he decides to answer it with aggression. Fans saw this from the young prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, when he was against Sri Lanka A.
Vaibhav got involved in a heated clash, and even came back to push the bowler who exchanged words with him. And now the same has also repeated with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second Test against Sri Lanka. He got involved in a clash against Asitha Fernando, as both of them have been fined 25% of their match fees.
Sanjay Manjrekar, former Indian cricketer and commentator, has talked about the behaviour of Indian stars in this matter. On his X account, he said that the ICC and BCCI should not let players go away so easily after this behaviour, and strict actions must be taken to prevent this from happening again.
Our Take
The tweet made by Sanjay Manjrekar has received a lot of criticism, even more than what he gave to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal for their aggression. When a banter happens on the field, it is not solely happening due to the Indian stars. It happens when words are exchanged from both sides and both parties are involved. In such cases, the entire team stands with their own players but the commentators have been at a different path lately.