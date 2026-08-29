In an interview, Suryakumar Yadav has opened up on his reaction to being dropped from the team. He said, “I was a little disappointed (on his exclusion from captaincy and team). Because you have not lost a single series in two years. You have won the World Cup and the Asia Cup. Then you want the same thing to go forward because when everything is going well, then why? What is the reason for the change? It was going on in my mind. I was sitting at home for a month and a half.”