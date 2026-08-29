Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up on Emotional Reaction to India Snub
Suryakumar Yadav has not been a part of the Indian team since the T20 World Cup 2026. Even though he led India to win two titles, he was dropped without any proper reason. Recently, the former Indian captain has opened up on how it was for him, knowing that he has been dropped.
Imagine leading the Indian team to win the Asia Cup, defend the T20 World Cup at home, and win every single T20 series you've played. Still after winning the biggest T20 tournament of all-time, you're removed from the team. This happened with Suryakumar Yadav a few months back.
He led India to win the Asia Cup 2025, followed by a victory in the T20 World Cup 2026. However, there were concerns around his form and the team wanted to move forward to start its preparations for the T20 World Cup 2028. Due to this reason, he was dropped shortly after winning the T20 World Cup, and eventually lost his place in the team.
In an interview, Suryakumar Yadav has opened up on his reaction to being dropped from the team. He said, “I was a little disappointed (on his exclusion from captaincy and team). Because you have not lost a single series in two years. You have won the World Cup and the Asia Cup. Then you want the same thing to go forward because when everything is going well, then why? What is the reason for the change? It was going on in my mind. I was sitting at home for a month and a half.”
Our Take
It was a shocking moment even for the T20 World Cup winning captain, knowing the fact that he has been dropped from the team. Even though he was not able to score runs with the bat as the fans wanted, he was able to lead India to win series and even tournaments without any issues.