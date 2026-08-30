Tejasvi Dahiya Steals the Show as South Delhi Superstarz Lift DPL Trophy
SDS defeated CDK by five runs in a thrilling match to lift the Delhi Premier League title. Tejasvi Dahiya scored 42 runs off 31 balls which anchored the innings, as Karan Garg gave a late cameo. Central Delhi kept the chase alive till the end, but South Delhi held their nerve well.
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Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is expected to give a high scoring final, as the surface is expected to offer reliable bounce and value for shots. The short square boundaries will tempt the batters to go for the big shots, but cutters and spinners will turn out to be effective in the middle overs. Hot, humid conditions with clear skies are expected, keeping rain interruptions unlikely.
Toss
Central Delhi Kings wins the toss and decides to bowl first. The team aims to use the early bowling conditions to trouble South Delhi Superstarz from scoring and eventually chase the target later.
Lineups
South Delhi Superstarz: Anmol Sharma, Pranav Pant, Ankur Kaushik, Tejasvi Dahiya (C), Karan Garg, Pranshu Vijayran, Ankit Dabas, Vivek Tiwari, Vision Panchal, Anshuman Hooda, Ekansh Dobal, Divansh Rawat (Impact)
Central Delhi Kings: Siddharth Joon, Samarth Seth, Yugal Saini, Jonty Sidhu (C), Keshav Dabas, Vansh Bedi, Aditya Bhandari, Money Grewal, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Gavnish Khurana
Match Report
South Delhi Superstarz started the final with attacking intent, as Anmol Sharma and Pranav Pant scored runs from the very start. The opening pair went on to score 47 runs before Money Grewal removed Pant for 22. Anmol kept on attacking the bowlers but lost his wicket for 39, giving some command to Central Delhi.
Ankur Kaushik and Tejasvi Dahiya rebuilt the innings with their 68-run partnership. They brought down clever running between the wickets and even attacked the spinners. Dahiya lost his wicket after scoring 42, which eventually triggered a mini collapse in the 15th and 16th over. Karan Garg gave a late burst, as he scored 27 runs off 14 balls, helping South Delhi Superstarz to finish at 174/7 in 20 overs.
Central Delhi’s reply in this chase was more like risk versus control. Siddharth Joon smashed four boundaries before Ankit Dabas took his wicket at 32. Samarth Seth soon followed by scoring 24, as Yugal Saini and Jonty Sidhu restored momentum with their 59-run stand. The decisive moment arrived when Vivek Tiwari removed Saini for 34 and Ekansh Dobal removed Sidhu for 47. Central Delhi now needed 42 runs off 20 balls.
Vansh Bedi kept the chase alive by scoring 28, but South Delhi gained control in the death overs. The team needed 13 runs off the final over where they could manage to score just 8, finishing at 169/8. Eventually, South Delhi Superstarz won the title by five runs in a thrilling game.
Player of the Match
Tejasvi Dahiya won the Player of the Match award for scoring 42 runs off 31 balls. His partnership with Ankur Kaushik played a crucial role to determine the stand of South Delhi Superstarz in the first innings.