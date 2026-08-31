India Set to Host Inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy?
The ICC has stripped Sri Lanka of the hosting rights for the Women's Champions Trophy. Following this, ICC has started its search for the new hosts of the inaugural edition. India is emerging as the frontrunners to host the six team tournament in February 2027.
The hosting rights for the ICC Women's Champions Trophy have been on a dilemma over the last few days. Sri Lanka was hosting the tournament but the ICC had stripped the country of its hosting rights. This happened due to the issues with its cricket board, violating the ICC rules.
Following this, the search for a new host has already started by the ICC. And reports claim that India is emerging as the frontrunners for hosting the inaugural edition of the tournament. If India gets selected as the hosts, this will be the second of the last three ICC events which will be hosted by the country.
India already hosted the 2025 World Cup, which turned out to be a huge success for the ICC too. Discussions will be taking place in the board meetings to finalise, and eventually, a decision on the same is also expected to be taken as soon as possible.
Our Take
The problems being faced by the Sri Lankan Cricket board has turned it to be an opportunity for the BCCI. Now the board might get an opportunity to host the inaugural edition of the Women's Champions Trophy, and make it a huge success. Since 2023, India has been hosting the majority of the ICC events. The list includes 2023 Men's ODI World Cup, 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, and potentially the Women's Champions Trophy in 2027.