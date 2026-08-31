In a recent interview, T Dilip talked about the impact of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian team and dressing room. He said, "Virat & Rohit are great stalwarts of Indian cricket. We respected each other. And huge credit to them to make me feel comfortable to express my strategy in the team. When they know that it is coming from honest place & best interest of the team, they always support. They always do for best interest for the team".