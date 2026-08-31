T Dilip Opens Up on Rohit & Virat’s Influence Inside the Indian Team
India's former fielding coach, T Dilip, has opened up on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. After stepping down from his post a few weeks back, he has been missing on his time with the Indian team. Dilip told how Kohli and Rohit have worked together for the best of the team over the years.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the stalwarts of the game for the Indian team. Both of them are still working together to ensure that India lifts the ODI World Cup, which is set to take place next year. The duo has won almost every tournament together, but the ICC World Cup still remains.
The former Indian fielding coach, T Dilip, has also worked with the senior stars for years. In his tenure, he noticed a few things about the famous senior duo, and the impact they had on the Indian team.
In a recent interview, T Dilip talked about the impact of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian team and dressing room. He said, "Virat & Rohit are great stalwarts of Indian cricket. We respected each other. And huge credit to them to make me feel comfortable to express my strategy in the team. When they know that it is coming from honest place & best interest of the team, they always support. They always do for best interest for the team".
Our Take
The duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be missed a lot by the fans when they mark an end to their international journey after the 2027 World Cup. T Dilip, the former fielding coach of the Indian team, also loved the time when he worked with the senior stars such as Rohit and Virat. Now as the duo prepares for the upcoming World Cup, Dilip has backed them to play for the team and win the title.