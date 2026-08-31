Will BCCI Scrap the Impact Player Rule Ahead of IPL 2027.

Impact Player Rule in Danger? BCCI Asks IPL Teams for Feedback
BCCI might be looking forward to scrapping the impact player rule soon in the IPL. It has been reported that the board has asked all ten teams to submit their opinion on this rule. If the majority of the teams agree to remove the same, it could change the game to a great extent.
One of the most controversial things to ever exist in the Indian Premier League right now is the Impact Player rule. While this rule has given the benefit to teams in various matches, various captains and players have criticised the same.
And lately, the BCCI has opened up the debate on the Impact Player rule. The board noted the backlash which this rule had been facing over the years in the game. And earlier, some reports also suggested that they would be looking forward to scrapping this rule in the upcoming seasons.
It has been reported that the BCCI has asked all ten teams in the IPL to submit their opinion on the Impact Player rule. This has to be submitted by all teams by 31 August. After taking a look at the same, the board will be able to decide what they will have to do further with this rule.
Our Take
The Impact Player rule is now standing at a huge danger point in the IPL. It now depends on the opinions of all ten teams, and even the opinion of one team could change the future of the game. This rule has helped various players to get their chance in the game, as teams are able to bring down an extra batsman or bowler. But on the other hand, it has also led to unfair advantage, as there is no impact player rule in international games.