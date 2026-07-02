Hardik Pandya Trade Buzz Gets Fresh Twist After CSK CEO's Statement.

The CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, has indirectly indicated that there have been no trade talks going on right now. With the franchise’s main focus being on Major League Cricket, they will be having a review meeting to know what exactly went wrong. This also means that the trade rumours have not been entirely busted, as the talks have been about the review meeting for the IPL. Questions will be raised on the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, which was not up to the mark.