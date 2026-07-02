Hardik Pandya Trade Buzz Gets Fresh Twist After CSK CEO's Statement
Hardik Pandya has been in the rumours for a trade deal with CSK. It has been reported that Pandya is on the radar for a possible trade with the Super Kings ahead of the next season. But recently, CSK CEO has talked about the team review, which is yet to take place for the IPL 2026 season.
Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has revealed that the franchise is yet to conduct its official review of the previous IPL season, adding that the process will only begin after the conclusion of the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament. His statement comes amid growing speculation over possible changes to the CSK squad and support staff ahead of the next IPL season.
The current business is around commitments in MLC and some members working on the league, says Viswanathan. After the tournament, the franchise will review the performance of the team and discuss the club's strengths and weaknesses as well as plans for the upcoming season.
It also says that retention, potential trades and restructuring the squad will be determined once the review process is finished. With fans eagerly awaiting CSK's strategy for the next IPL edition, the franchise has made it clear that no major calls will be taken until the post-season evaluation is officially conducted.
Our Take
The CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, has indirectly indicated that there have been no trade talks going on right now. With the franchise’s main focus being on Major League Cricket, they will be having a review meeting to know what exactly went wrong. This also means that the trade rumours have not been entirely busted, as the talks have been about the review meeting for the IPL. Questions will be raised on the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, which was not up to the mark.