Rajkumar Sharma Shares His Excitement Over Virat Kohlis Return Against England
Virat Kohli is confirmed to be making his return in the ODI series against England. After missing out on ODI action for a long time, fans can't wait to watch Kohli in his favourite format. His childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, has also reacted to Kohli's return.
Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, has expressed his excitement over the star batter's return for India's ODI series against England. Speaking ahead of the series, Sharma said the entire country is eagerly waiting to see Kohli back in action.
"Definitely people are very excited and everybody is, you know, everyone is excited for Virat Kohli and the whole country wants to see him when he will be back and like others I am also waiting for him to be on the field again," Sharma said.
The veteran coach's remarks reflect the anticipation surrounding Kohli's return, with fans hoping to see the former India captain make an immediate impact against England. Sharma also announced his presence at Lord's for the third ODI, which will see Kohli being one of the main attractions. As India prepare for an important series, all eyes will be on the batting maestro as he resumes international action.
Our Take
Not just the fans, even Virat Kohli's childhood coach cannot wait for his return in the game. He was able to finish as India's highest run-scorer in the previous two ODI series he played, and has been one of the finest performers in this format. Moreover, Kohli will now be more familiar with the English conditions, noting the fact that he has been in England for a long time.