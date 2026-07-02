Virat Kohli Spotted Training with Sanjay Bangar Ahead of England ODIs
Virat Kohli has started his practices for the England tour. The King was spotted by the fans arriving at a ground with Sanjay Bangar for the practice sessions. It should be noted that both of them have worked together for several years, as Bangar knows Kohli well.
Virat Kohli has seemingly begun his preparations for India's upcoming ODI series against England, with a viral video showing the batting great arriving for a practice session alongside former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar. The clip, which has become a popular post on social media, has generated huge buzz from fans looking forward to Kohli returning to his former glory after missing a few competitive matches.
Bangar, who has worked closely with Kohli during his coaching stint with the Indian team, was seen accompanying the star batter as he headed towards the practice area. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to formally comment on the session, but the visuals have only added to speculation that Kohli has begun the process of fine tuning his game ahead of the big ODI duty in England.
Kohli's commitment and work ethic got fans excited and loads of praise in social media, with many hailing the session as a good sign before a series. India will be looking to their stalwart batsman to perform to the best of his capabilities at the important trip.
Our Take
For the Indian team this will be an away series against England. But for Virat Kohli, it will be a series where he plays at his home away from home. He missed out on the series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury, which he suffered in the IPL final against Gujarat Titans. After his recovery from the same, he has now made it back to the team and already started his preparations for the same.