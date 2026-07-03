Another ICC Campaign, Same Heartbreak for South Africa Women
South Africa Women's team have been yielding the same results in the ICC events. They go on to dominate in the group stages of the tournament, but miss out on the big stage. Even in the T20 World Cup semi-final, the team suffered a loss against England Women.
No matter the ICC event, the result turns out to be the same for the South Africa Women's team. Fans have started to call them one of the most unluckiest teams in the game, as they still wait for a major trophy in the white ball events. For the last four ICC events, the team has dominated in the league stages.
But as soon as they arrived in the knockouts, they suffered a loss to keep themselves away from the title. This also happened in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England Women, as they lost the game by 40 runs. Despite being the runner-up of the last edition, the team could not make it to the finals this time.
However, this marks yet another big loss for the team, which has been quite usual over the years. Last year, they lost to India in the World Cup final. In the 2023 and 2024 T20 World Cups, the team suffered major losses to Australia and New Zealand respectively, keeping the title out of their hands.
Our Take
This has not just been the case with South Africa Women's team, even the men's team has suffered a similar fate. Only one trophy has been added to the team's cabinet in this century, which also came in the red ball format. South Africa will have to take a look at various things to ensure that their players stay always ready for the big stage matches, similar to teams such as India, England, and Australia.
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