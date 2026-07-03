Sai Sudharsan Makes a Strong Case for India's Number 3 Role
Sai Sudharsan continues to impress the selectors for the number three spot. With his brilliant performances against Afghanistan, he has continued the same form. In the unofficial Tests against Sri Lanka A, Sudharsan bagged tons in both matches for the India A team.
Sai Sudharsan has once again showcased his immense class and consistency by scoring back-to-back centuries in the two unofficial Tests for India A. After registering a brilliant hundred in the first match, the stylish left-hander followed it up with another composed century in the second, further strengthening his case for a regular place in the senior Indian side.
Sudharsan has been the blockbuster for India A during the tour, with steady technique, great temperament and ability to perform as pressure mounts. Fans of the game will only be glad to see his consistent run to bat, which has captivated cricket experts and selectors alike.
With consecutive centuries to his name, Sudharsan has seemingly cemented the No. 3 position for India's upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. He has proved his ability to hold the wicket and keep the score flowing smoothly, making him well-suited for the vital position. The young batter's rise continues, and he looks ready for the next step in international cricket.
Our Take
Sai Sudharsan is making his name in the Indian Test team. It has been just a year since he made his debut, but there are still various challenges which the Indian team has in the coming months. And it all begins with the two match Test series against Sri Lanka in August, which will be a part of India's WTC cycle. With Sudharsan being able to do well at the number three spot, the Indian team has received a big positive.
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