Sunil Gavaskar Urges Patience with Sanju Samson in England T20Is

Sanju Samson is back to having a lean patch in the shortest format of the game. But fans expect that the lean patch won't be lasting long, as he did well for the Indian team in three consecutive games in the T20 World Cup. At the same time, it should also be noted that the Indian team is having various options available who could open along with Abhishek Sharma. Samson would surely not want to lose his opening spot in the team.