Sunil Gavaskar Urges Patience with Sanju Samson in England T20Is
Sanju Samson has failed to score runs for the Indian team in the last three games. Falling at low scores in each match, talks about him being dropped are growing. Amidst all this, Sunil Gavaskar has backed Samson, and advised everyone to stay patient with him.
Sanju Samson has acquired a tough patch in the game once again. After having a good time in the T20 World Cup, his return to the international side has not been good. He failed to score runs for the team in the T20I series against Ireland, falling at low scores in both games.
Following this, he was also given a chance to play for the team in the series against England. But in the first match, he was dismissed for just 1 run against Saqib Mahmood. This is yet another low score for Samson, as talks are now growing to drop him for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the second T20I, set to take place tomorrow.
But amidst all the criticism which is being thrown at Sanju Samson, he has received the backing from Sunil Gavaskar. During his commentary, Gavaskar said that the Indian team must back Sanju Samson and fans should stay patient with his form. He delivered some fine knocks in the 2026 T20 World Cup, and could do it again.
Our Take
Sanju Samson is back to having a lean patch in the shortest format of the game. But fans expect that the lean patch won't be lasting long, as he did well for the Indian team in three consecutive games in the T20 World Cup. At the same time, it should also be noted that the Indian team is having various options available who could open along with Abhishek Sharma. Samson would surely not want to lose his opening spot in the team.
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