Watch Shikhar Dhawan Enjoy a Special Day with His Wife at Wimbledon
Shikhar Dhawan was spotted at Wimbledon, attending the tennis event with his wife. He also posted a photo with the stadium in the background, as the duo is winning hearts. Dhawan was also spotted by the fans at Lord's, when India Women went against Australia Women.
Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was spotted enjoying a memorable day at The Championships, Wimbledon, alongside his wife, with the couple's picture quickly going viral on social media. Dressed in elegant attire, Dhawan looked stylish in a beige blazer and white trousers, while his wife complemented the occasion in a classy cream dress and matching hat.
The photo was from the stands viewing the iconic grass courts and has had many fans appreciate it for the couple's fashion and chemistry. Dhawan's arrival brought a delightful moment to the esteemed cricketing event and the club has been captivating current and former cricketers of India with its vibrant summer engagements.
The former Indian batter, known for his cheerful personality on and off the field, appeared relaxed as he enjoyed the tennis action. People took to social media to praise the couple's grace and dedicate "beautiful picture" praise for the pair at one of the largest sporting events in the world.
Our Take
Shikhar Dhawan has been pretty much active off the field even after his retirement. Fans even spotted him at Lord's when India Women were having a virtual knockout game against Australia Women. Now he is also attending Wimbledon, the biggest sporting event in tennis. The couple is creating goals, which every other top cricketer would want to achieve. In the days to come, we will see various other cricketers enjoying the environment at Wimbledon.
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