Can England Finally End Their World Cup Final Curse Against Australia?
England and Australia will be facing each other for the finals of the Women's T20 World Cup. This is for the fourth time when both teams collide in the ultimate clash. In all the three previous matches, Australia Women have come out victorious over England Women.
Australia have been England Women's biggest obstacle in ICC T20 World Cup finals, with the Aussies emerging victorious in all three meetings between the two sides. The competition's most prestigious clash between the pair started in 2012 when Australia beat England to win the Cup. Two years later, it was back to the same set up as Australia once again outplayed England in the final to maintain dominance.
The trend continued in 2018, with Australia securing a third consecutive T20 World Cup final victory over England. The defeats have left Australia as the largest challenge for England on the biggest square on the biggest stage of women's T20s.
So the two sides will clash again in another Women's T20 World Cup final and England will strike, with a chance to leave Australia's jinx behind them. As the scoreline of the last three finals is still fresh in everyone's mind, the next run off between the duo is sure to be a mesmerising occasion of one of the most intense rivalries in women's cricket. England will be keen to turn things around whilst Australia will be set to maintain its impressive hold.
Our Take
England is now having a chance to script history in the Women's T20 World Cup. The team has never defeated Australia in the finals, but this time they will be taking the home-ground advantage, with the match being at Lord's. Along with that, England Women won the inaugural edition of the Women's T20 World Cup, being the hosts of the tournament.
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