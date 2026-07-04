Here's How England Fared in Their Last T20I at Manchester
England will be going against India in the second T20I at Manchester. This marks their return to the same venue where they scripted history. The team went on to post 304 runs in 20 overs in its last outing at this venue, which is the highest score by any full member team.
The India tour of England is about to get heated up in the second T20I. And the main reason behind the same is the fact that this match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The first game of the series was affected by rain, but everyone knows that at this venue, the rain will only be off the boundaries.
The last time England played a match at this venue was on September 12 last year against South Africa. England was sent to bat first in this game, as Phil Salt and Jos Buttler unleashed an absolute carnage. Salt went on to score 141 runs off 60 balls for the team, while Jos Buttler was dominant in the powerplay, scoring 83 runs off just 30 balls.
With Harry Brook scoring 41 runs off 21 balls, England got a strong finish, posting 304 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 20 overs. When South Africa came to bat, their batters fell against the English pace attack, led by Jofra Archer. England ended up winning this game by 146 runs.
Our Take
England was able to make absolute dominance in the second T20I against South Africa. And now the team will be looking forward to doing the same against India at the same venue. But the Indian team does come with a strong bowling attack, with players such as Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and more. The Indian batters must aim this time to post 300+ total.
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