Kapil Dev's Words on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Go Viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has proved himself to a great extent, taking a look at his age. But it should be noted that he has proven himself only in the shortest format of the game. He is yet to do well for the team in the 50 over and First class formats of the game. If Sooryavanshi is able to prove himself across formats, he might be able to put himself at the same level as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.