Kapil Dev's Words on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Go Viral
Kapil Dev talked about India's rising star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in a podcast. The World Cup winning captain hailed Sooryavanshi's talent, calling it similar to that of Virat and Sachin. But he also claimed that Vaibhav needs to prove himself in other formats of the game.
Cricket fans got to see one of the most exciting podcasts to ever exist. Sports analyst, Vikrant Gupta, and the World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev, met to have one of the most unexpected podcasts in the game. During the same, the duo talked about a number of players, including the rising talent, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
The teenage sensation is yet to make his debut for the Indian team, even though his name is mentioned in the squad. He missed out on the T20I series against Ireland and didn't play the first T20I against England, as fans and legends wait for his debut. But amidst all this, Kapil Dev had something to say about the youngster.
In the podcast, he said, “If you talk about talent, yes, he is as good as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. This much talent is visible in him, but only in T20 cricket. In the rest of the formats, he will have to prove himself.”
Our Take
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has proved himself to a great extent, taking a look at his age. But it should be noted that he has proven himself only in the shortest format of the game. He is yet to do well for the team in the 50 over and First class formats of the game. If Sooryavanshi is able to prove himself across formats, he might be able to put himself at the same level as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.
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