Twitter Buzzes Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Story Ahead of 2nd T20I
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared an Instagram story right before the second T20I. It was the final match which he played for India Under-19 team in the World Cup. This story has started to grow speculations that Sooryavanshi will be making his debut soon for the Indian team.
Cricket fans are still waiting for the day when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will make his debut for the team. He has been in the squad for a while now, and has not received an opportunity to play for the Indian team. In all the three games India has played with him in the squad, he stood at the bench.
Today, India will be going against England for the second T20I. And fans are still hoping that they would see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his debut in the senior team. Amidst all this, an Instagram story by the youngster has increased the speculations of his debut tonight.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/20CuwlDp1u— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 3, 2026
He posted a story on his Instagram, which was taken on the day when India was playing the Under-19 finals. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi alone went on to score 176 runs off just 80 balls in this game, as he single handedly took it to the India Under-19 team.
After Sooryavanshi's story, fans on Twitter have started to react to the same.
No Sense
Benching a player in top form makes no sense. Give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his chance! @GautamGambhir @BCCI— 𝑆𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑘𝑦 (@IamSparky___) July 3, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in tremendous form in the shortest format of the game. So fans are saying that benching him makes absolutely no sense.
Waiting Since Long
Still waiting for Vaibhav Sooryawanshi debut. pic.twitter.com/5EGGT4tBmH— Rakesh Sharma (@iamrkRakesh) July 3, 2026
A Twitter user used a famous meme of Mr Bean waiting on a highway, which he used to determine his situation while waiting for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make his debut.
Big Statement
No Vaibhav sooryavanshi no cricket https://t.co/pvZQ8vYznC— ST Srivas (@Lofted_Drive_) July 4, 2026
The second T20I between India and England will be played from 7 PM IST. But fans have already said that if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won't play, the won't be watching the game.
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