Why Sunil Gavaskar Called This the Unluckiest Day for Indian Cricket
Sunil Gavaskar has made bold remarks on the unluckiest day for Indian cricket. He claimed that 28 June should be the unluckiest day for the Indian cricket team. This is the same day when India suffered a T20I series loss against a team like Ireland.
The Indian team has its own list of unlucky days. Some would call it the final loss suffered in the World Cup 2023 or World Cup 2003, while others would even call it the semi-final loss against New Zealand in 2019 or the loss against West Indies in a home T20 World Cup.
But Sunil Gavaskar has made a bold statement, talking about the worst day for the Indian team. And it was not any of the days when the team suffered a loss in the knockout stages of the ICC events. For this, Gavaskar has positioned the series loss against Ireland at the top spot, being the worst day for the Indian team.
He said, “28th June will go down as one of the worst days in Indian cricket. Losing a game of cricket is one thing, but to lose a series, albeit a two-match series, also depends on whom you lose to. There are many low points in Indian cricket, and I have been a part of some, but to lose to Ireland has to be one of the lowest in the history of Indian cricket.”
Our Take
The statement by Sunil Gavaskar was a bold one, but it is a statement which none of the Indian fans can deny. In the ICC knockouts or finals, we agree that the other team also did the same efforts as India did. But for the series against Ireland, everyone thought that it would be much easier for the Indian team to win the series. Not just win the series, but dominate the games with ease.
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