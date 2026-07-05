Gurnoor Brar's 10-Wicket Heroics Leave Sri Lanka A Shell-Shocked
Gurnoor Brar has turned out to be the hero of India A lately. In the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A, he dominated with the ball. Taking 4 wickets in the first innings, he took 6 in the second to finish the game with a 10-wicket haul.
Gurnoor Brar delivered a sensational all-round performance to help India A register a gripping win over Sri Lanka A in the second unofficial Test. The left-arm pacer finished with a remarkable 10-wicket match haul, underlining his growing reputation as one of India's most promising fast bowlers.
Brar claimed 4 wickets for 77 runs in the first innings, keeping the Sri Lankan batters under constant pressure with his disciplined line and movement. In the second innings he then stepped up to his form after taking 6 wickets for 68 in one evening, completing yet another great innings of the series.
His 10 wickets in a match were key in India's success and demonstrated his capacity to perform under pressure. Strong performances like these have also sealed his fate for further promotion and selectors will be considering his ability to be consistent and match-winning. Gurnoor Brar's display for India A against Sri Lanka A has surely played a defining role in one of the individual achievements of the Indian A team on the Sri Lanka tour.
Our Take
The performances of Gurnoor Brar is not just a boost for the fast-paced bowler. It is also a big boost for the Indian team, as they will be looking forward to having Brar in the team for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. India will be on a tour of Sri Lanka in August for two Test matches, as the team aims to get back in the race for the World Test Championship finals.