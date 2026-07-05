Prithvi Shaw's Fiancée's Instagram Stories Become the Latest Talking Point
Prithvi Shaw has made it back to the headlines with another controversy. His fiancee posted a story on her Instagram handle, where she confirmed that the rumours are true and she has been cheated many times. Fans have started to speculate that Prithvi Shaw might have cheated on her.
Indian cricketer, Prithvi Shaw, is back on the headlines. And this time again, he is not in the headlines due to his form in the game, but yet another controversy. Prithvi was engaged with Akriti Agarwal a few months back, as the couple even shared photos of their engagement on their social media handles.
But recently his fiancee, Akriti Agarwal has shared an Instagram story, which made fans question. In the story, she wrote, “I got cheated on so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead. Everything is true; every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him.”
Fans have started to figure out that this might be about Prithvi Shaw, as he has been on the headlines for such issues lately. But it should be noted that neither of them have unfollowed each other on their social media handles. Along with that, the posts of engagement are still available on their socials.
Our Take
It is still not clear whether the story posted by Akriti Agarwal was related to Prithvi Shaw or not. The story was posted by her a few hours ago but it was deleted shortly after fans took notice of the same. Even though Prithvi Shaw has been the centre of attention in this matter, it is better to wait for an official statement from either of the couple.
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