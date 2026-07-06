Jatin Sapru Hits Back at Twitter Page for False Claims
Jatin Sapru has called out a Twitter page for spreading fake news related to him. The page claimed that Sapru trolled Virat Kohli while talking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inspiration. But Sapru was able to find this tweet and reply to the same in the best way possible.
The best part about using Twitter is when the famous cricket analysts or even players clamp down on those who spread misinformation in their name. This has recently happened with Jatin Sapru, who is a part of the commentary panel for the India tour of England. After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut, a tweet has gone viral.
Thodi bohot sharam aati hai? Is lying your profession or just a passion project?— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) July 5, 2026
A page claimed that Jatin, in the commentary panel, said that Vaibhav should be fit and take inspiration from Virat Kohli. When Ambati Rayudu asked him what the inspiration should be, he replied by saying that it should be in terms of fitness. Jatin also can't watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scoring a half-century in 40 balls.
But this all just happened in the tweet, and it went unnoticed by Sapru for a few days. When he saw this tweet, he was able to reply to the same by saying, “Thodi bohot sharam aati hai? Is lying your profession or just a passion project?”
Our Take
Jatin Sapru was able to attack the page with fake claims in his name, in the best way possible. Even the page owner will be thinking how his tweet went so viral that even the famous commentator Jatin Sapru was able to see the same. But he won't be very happy, as his page's name is now among those which will be known by fans for spreading misinformation.