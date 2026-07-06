Rohit Sharma Starts Intense Practice Before England Clash
Rohit Sharma has started his practice sessions for the ODIs against England. The Hitman arrived in the United Kingdom for the ODI series, starting from 14 July. Following this, he also started to have some practice sessions to gear himself up for the big series.
Rohit Sharma has officially switched back to ODI mode as the former Indian captain gears up for the upcoming three-match series against England. After a brief break from international cricket, fresh footage of Rohit sharpening up his timing and match readiness can be seen through his efforts in the batting nets on social media.
It seems the seasoned opener was in top form in the practice session, developing his shot selection, footwork and approach for play in a match that is likely to have a lot more on offer. India are coming into a hectic white ball season and Rohit's participation in training is a great addition to the squad.
Rohit is known for his big tournament ability and high pressure performance which he will do once again against a formidable England side. The fans welcomed their skipper, and the practice day clips soon made the rounds on social media. However, as the series unfolds, eyes will be on Rohit Sharma to make his comeback strong in the ODI format.
Our Take
Rohit Sharma will be back in the ODI series against England. And fans will be happy to watch him perform in the English conditions, as they missed his presence in the Test series against England last year, before which he announced his retirement. Moreover, Virat Kohli will also be making his return to the ODI format, as the RoKo duo would be back in the game.