Social Media Explodes Over Prithvi Shaw, But Is the Narrative True?

Prithvi Shaw is surely not having a good time right now. Even in matters where he is not much involved, he gets his name and receives hatred without even knowing what he did. However, all the attention has now shifted to Akriti Agarwal, for misleading the fans with the help of her Instagram stories. Some of them still want to know who was the individual who cheated Akriti in a way that she had to post a story for the same.