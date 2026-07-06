Social Media Explodes Over Prithvi Shaw, But Is the Narrative True?
Prithvi Shaw has been targeted by the fans over the last few hours. His fiancee posted a story, where she talked about being cheated multiple times. Fans thought she was talking about Prithvi, but her recent story confirms that the previous one has been misunderstood by many.
The social media buzz surrounding Prithvi Shaw and his fiancée Akriti Agarwal has taken another twist after a series of cryptic Instagram posts. The controversy began when Akriti shared a post that many interpreted as hinting at cheating, though it was later deleted. She then uploaded another story reading, "MISUNDERSTOOD BY MANY," adding further intrigue.
Pic Source: Instagram
With the online speculation running fast, some remarks also surfaced that suggested Akriti had unfollowed Prithvi Shaw and removed their engagement pics. But such claims don't seem to be true. Akriti still follows Shaw on Instagram and their pictures of engagement have been added to her page, one of which is pinned on her profile.
Notably, Akriti has not publicly accused Shaw of any wrongdoing. Some social media users have suggested that the original post may have been part of a brand promotion, a common influencer marketing format, although there is no confirmation of this. For the time being, the facts are limited, and the speculation is mostly online.
Our Take
Prithvi Shaw is surely not having a good time right now. Even in matters where he is not much involved, he gets his name and receives hatred without even knowing what he did. However, all the attention has now shifted to Akriti Agarwal, for misleading the fans with the help of her Instagram stories. Some of them still want to know who was the individual who cheated Akriti in a way that she had to post a story for the same.