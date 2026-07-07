AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Abhishek Sharma Stars as India Level T20I Series with Trent Bridge Triumph
Abhishek Sharma scored a brilliant half-century to help India chase down England's massive target with six wickets remaining. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave a dominant start, as Shivam Dube’s late fireworks sealed the win to level the series 1-1.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Trent Bridge, which is a batter-friendly venue with shorter square boundaries, true bounce, and lightning fast outfield. The new ball will be able to assist the seamers early in the game, but once the batsmen settle, it is likely for them to get high scores. Spinners will be able to find some grip in the middle overs, but they will have to rely on variations and accurate lengths rather than the turn. A first innings score of 185-195 will be considered as competitive at this venue. The weather conditions predict pleasant conditions with light cloud cover and no threat of rain.
Toss
India wins the toss and decides to bowl first. Shreyas Iyer aims to back his batting line-up, and use the early seam movement with the pacers to restrict England.
Lineups
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
Match Report
India was able to bounce back in the third T20I, chasing down 188 runs with 6 wickets remaining to level the series. England started strong with the duo of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, as they punished anything lose, to put the team at the score of 65/0 in the powerplay. Salt went on to score 45 runs off just 24 balls, before Ravi Bishnoi dismissed him to end the stand.
Harry Brook continued to maintain the run rate with his aggressive batting style, as Jacob Bethell supported him from the other end. Both of them went on to have a 61-run partnership. Indian bowlers did well in the death overs, as Arshdeep Singh caught the best line and length, with Varun Chakravarthy dismissing Brook for 58 runs off 37 balls. England finished scoring 187/7 in 20 overs.
India got off to a steady start in the chase, as the young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed his attacking intent. He attacked Jofra Archer with some crisp drives and lethal pull shots. Having the explosive Abhishek Sharma at the other end, the duo went on to score 71 runs for no loss in the powerplay. England was immediately sent on the backfoot with this.
Once both openers lost their wickets, Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings by scoring 47 and rotating the strike well against Adil Rashid. The turning point arrived in the 17th over, when Shivam Dube smashed Sam Curran for three sixes, reducing the required run rate. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten scoring 36 runs off 24 balls, while Shivam Dube's 34 off 15 helped India to reach 191/4 in 18.5 overs, leveling the series 1-1.
Player of the Match
Abhishek Sharma wins the Player of the Match award for scoring 67 runs off 38 balls. His knock gave India a strong start in this massive chase, setting the tone for the same.