Cricket Community in Shock as Former Afghan Player Dies Aged 38
Former Afghanistan cricketer, Shapoor Zadran has passed away. The fast bowler was facing a prolonged illness, for which he was constantly being treated in Delhi NCR. Unfortunately, he has passed away at the age of 38, leaving the cricket world in shock.
Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran died Tuesday, July 8, at the age of 38 following a long battle with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). Treated in the Delhi-NCR region for several months, Zadran’s death was confirmed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board on X, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans and teammates.
Zadran was one of the most significant contributors towards Afghanistan's international cricket success, spending 10 years in the game (2009-2020) with 43 wickets in 44 ODIs and 37 in 36 T20Is. He is recalled for his seam bowling, but is also remembered for a memorable performance in the 2015 ODI World Cup, when he helped Afghanistan reach the top of their cricketing rankings by hitting winning runs off Scottish bowlers.
Zadran's dedication and spirit have left a lasting impact on many young Afghan cricketers, inspiring them to strive for excellence in the field. People around the globe send their condolences for his passing to the family and a family that has been devastated by the loss of one of its esteemed sportspersons.
Our Take
Shapoor Zadran has been one of the key bowling assets to the Afghanistan team. Even though he chose to step away from the game a long time back, his contributions in the game will never be forgotten. It is not just Afghanistan cricket, but the cricket world, which has lost yet another gem. In the tweet also, Afghanistan cricket mentioned that his contributions were vital to help them reach the better stage in international cricket.