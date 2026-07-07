Gautam Gambhirs Past Words on Sanju Samson Go Viral Again
Gautam Gambhir's old tweet has started to go viral lately. He tweeted in 2020 on how Sanju Samson was not able to find his place in the playing XI of the team. But recently, Samson has been dropped from the squad under his tenure as the Head Coach.
Sanju Samson has been a player who has been under the do-or-die stage in every single game. Whether it was Dhoni as the captain or even Rohit Sharma, things mostly remained the same for him. Even though he has been a part of the Indian team for more than a decade, he has not even played 100 games.
In 2020, when Samson was not receiving consistent opportunities to play, Gautam Gambhir made a tweet about the same. He tweeted by saying, “It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms.”
It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms @rajasthanroyals @IPL @BCCI— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020
Now if we fast forward things to 2026, when Gautam Gambhir is the Head Coach of the Indian team. Still, Sanju Samson is not able to find his place in the playing XI as a consistent player. Along with that, he has also been dropped from the Indian team for the series against Zimbabwe.
Our Take
The BCCI has confirmed that Sanju Samson has been rested, but it will be known in the later series when the team is announced. Gautam Gambhir has backed Sanju Samson to a great extent, as he even said that if Samson scored 21 ducks in a row, he will get a chance on the 22nd match. But now even when Samson struggled in three games, he got replaced by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and ultimately dropped from the series against Zimbabwe.