Gautam Gambhirs Past Words on Sanju Samson Go Viral Again

The BCCI has confirmed that Sanju Samson has been rested, but it will be known in the later series when the team is announced. Gautam Gambhir has backed Sanju Samson to a great extent, as he even said that if Samson scored 21 ducks in a row, he will get a chance on the 22nd match. But now even when Samson struggled in three games, he got replaced by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and ultimately dropped from the series against Zimbabwe.