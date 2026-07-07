Twitter Can't Keep Calm Over Sanju Samson's Zimbabwe Omission
The BCCI announced the Indian team for the series against Zimbabwe. And this team has seen a major change, with a key player being dropped. Sanju Samson has been rested from this series, as fans think that his time with the Indian team is now over.
The Indian team is having a packed schedule in the coming months, even in the shortest format of the game. Amidst this, the BCCI also announced India's squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, set to be played immediately after the tour of England. The team announcement has somewhat shocked the fans.
Sanju Samson was not a part of the team for this series. In his place, players such as Prabhsimran Singh have been given an opportunity to play. BCCI even confirmed that Samson has been rested by them for the series against Zimbabwe, and he has not been dropped from the team.
But fans have something entirely else to say. In the second T20I against England, Samson was replaced by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, after having a poor run in his last three bilateral matches. Now him being rested and the BCCI giving clarification for the same comes at the wrong time.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same.
CSK and RCB Collab
CSK fans joining RCB fans to hatewatch T20 matches from now on.pic.twitter.com/6gLeQsCUZY— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) July 6, 2026
Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the biggest rivals in the IPL now. But they will be coming together to hate Gautam Gambhir, as neither team players are given a chance in the Indian team.
Game Over
Sanju Samson yaha gym karte reh gaya, waha game baja diya 💔 pic.twitter.com/NiCUKDvdJe— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 6, 2026
Sanju Samson was posting stories where he was hitting hard in the gym. Well he just kept on hitting the weights, while Gambhir pushed him out of the team.
Kabir Singh Style
Sanju Samson to BCCI pic.twitter.com/cIR0y8Z7Z1— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 6, 2026
Sanju Samson will surely be unhappy after being dropped from the team. After all, he was the Player of the Tournament of the T20 World Cup hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Justice Team
Justice for Sanju Samson is alive. pic.twitter.com/CLBQgs5YCx— ‘ (@viratkohli_un) July 6, 2026
Fans have been missing out on the Justice slogans for Sanju Samson. But watching him being dropped from the Indian team shows that Justice slogans are back again.