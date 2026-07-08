AI Simulation | T20 Blast | Jason Roys Explosive Start Guides Surrey to T20 Blast Victory Over Sussex
Jason Roy helped Surrey get a strong start in the game, as they went on to defeat Sussex at Kennington Oval. Tom Curran was able to star in this game with his all-round performance, as Chris Jordan and Sean Abbott took crucial wickets to help Surrey get the win.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Kennington Oval, which is expected to be batter friendly, with consistent bounce and quick outfield. Seamers will be able to get some assistance with the new ball, but as the surface wears off, the batters will find it easy to score runs. Spinners will be effective only when they bowl into the pitch and bring some variations in their pace. A first innings total in the range of 180 to 190 will be considered competitive at this venue. The weather forecast predicts clear skies with mild temperatures and no threat of rain.
Toss
Surrey wins the toss and decides to bat first. Ollie Pope thinks to use the batter-friendly conditions at its best, before his bowlers do the job in the second innings.
Lineups
Surrey: Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Josh Philippe, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope (C), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Lawes, Reece Topley, Yousef Majid, Sean Abbott
Sussex: Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, George Thomas, Tom Alsop, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Jack Carson, Danny Briggs, Henry Crocombe, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills (C)
Match Report
Surrey was able to display a brilliant all-round performance, as they defeated Sussex by 19 runs at Kennington Oval. Jason Roy was able to give a brilliant start to the team, as he attacked both spin and pace bowlers with his trademark aggression, with Josh Philippe matching his style. With them, Surrey was able to reach the score of 61/0 in the powerplay.
Roy lost his wicket after scoring 48 runs off 26 balls. But Dan Lawrence and Ollie Pope were able to maintain the momentum with ease, as they rotated strike effectively, while also punishing the loose deliveries. Sussex was able to fight back for a while with the help of Danny Briggs and Jack Carson, but Tom Curran gave a late cameo of 32 runs from 14 balls. Being supported by Chris Jordan, they lifted Surrey to score 189/6 in 20 overs.
Sussex was able to give a positive response to this chase, as they started well with Daniel Hughes and Harrison Ward. Reece Topley was able to halt the momentum as he dismissed Ward, but Tom Alsop and John Simpson found the momentum back with their 67-run partnership. The chase remained in their hands until Sean Abbott removed John Simpson, when he had scored 46 runs.
The turning point arrived in the 18th over, when Chris Jordan removed Tom Alsop. Following this, Tom Curran bowled a beautiful last over, as he took 2 wickets with his slower balls. Sussex needed 22 runs off the final over, where the team managed to post just 10, finishing at 170/8 in 20 overs, giving yet another win to Surrey.
Our Take
Jason Roy wins the Player of the Match award for scoring 48 runs off 26 balls, as he helped Surrey to get a strong start in the chase.