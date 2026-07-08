AI Simulation | T20 Blast | Jason Roys Explosive Start Guides Surrey to T20 Blast Victory Over Sussex

The match will be played at Kennington Oval, which is expected to be batter friendly, with consistent bounce and quick outfield. Seamers will be able to get some assistance with the new ball, but as the surface wears off, the batters will find it easy to score runs. Spinners will be effective only when they bowl into the pitch and bring some variations in their pace. A first innings total in the range of 180 to 190 will be considered competitive at this venue. The weather forecast predicts clear skies with mild temperatures and no threat of rain.