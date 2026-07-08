First Look of Sourav Gangulys Biopic Released on His Birthday

Even Sourav Ganguly was impressed with the poster of his biopic being released. Only a few cricketers have their own biopics being released, which includes players such as Pravin Tambe, MS Dhoni, and even the former star, Azharuddin. Now it will be Sourav Ganguly who will be joining the list, as fans just can't wait to watch the biopic of Dada on the big screens. It will surely be a big project for Rajkumar Rao as an actor.