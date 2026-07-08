First Look of Sourav Gangulys Biopic Released on His Birthday
The birthday of Sourav Ganguly has been more exciting for the veteran. The poster of his biopic has been officially released, and it shows the iconic shirtless moment after winning the NatWest Trophy. Rajkumar Rao is playing the role of the former Indian captain in his biopic.
The first look of ‘Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story’ is officially out. And what could be a better occasion than the birthday of the Indian legend, as it has been winning hearts all over the internet. This movie stars the Bollywood actor, Rajkumar Rao, who fans think is the perfect fit for the role of Sourav Ganguly.
Pic Source: X
In the poster, Rajkumar Rao is featured doing one of the most memorable poses in the career of Sourav Ganguly. He has been seen doing the famous shirtless pose, which was done by him after winning the NatWest Trophy in 2002. This film is confirmed to hit the theatres on 14 May 2027, and it has the tagline "He didn't just play the game, he changed it.”
This highlights the contributions of one of the biggest stars of the Indian cricket team, Sourav Ganguly. While he didn't achieve any ICC trophies under his reign, he was known for building an Indian team which went on to have a fearless approach at the international stage.
Our Take
Even Sourav Ganguly was impressed with the poster of his biopic being released. Only a few cricketers have their own biopics being released, which includes players such as Pravin Tambe, MS Dhoni, and even the former star, Azharuddin. Now it will be Sourav Ganguly who will be joining the list, as fans just can't wait to watch the biopic of Dada on the big screens. It will surely be a big project for Rajkumar Rao as an actor.