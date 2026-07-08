Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly Set for Prestigious ICC Honour
Sourav Ganguly continues to add more achievements to his career. On his birthday, he is likely to receive another present and this one will be from the ICC. The former Indian captain is likely to be a part of the ICC Hall of Fame soon, with an announcement expected later.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is reportedly set to be inducted into the International Cricket Council Hall of Fame, adding another remarkable milestone to his illustrious cricket career. Known as one of the most influential captains in Indian cricket history, Ganguly revolutionised the sport with his fearless leadership, aggressive approach and love for nurturing talent. During his career India built a strong base to become a major power in world cricket.
If it's confirmed, Ganguly will be added to the prestigious list of Indian legends already being celebrated by the ICC. The Indian players inducted into the Hall of Fame include Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinoo Mankad, Diana Edulji, Virender Sehwag, and Neetu David. The likely induction of Ganguly into the hall of fame would further consolidate histradition of being one of the builders of modern-day Indian cricket.
Our Take
Sourav Ganguly will be among the list of few players who have made it to the ICC Hall of Fame. This is not just a panel which consists of the former players, it is a panel which represents the players who did the most for their country. And Dada has been one of the key pillars for the Indian cricket team, as he even led the line-up for several years across formats.