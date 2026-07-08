Gautam Gambhir Addresses Sanju Samson Selection Controversy
Gautam Gambhir has finally talked about the exclusion of Sanju Samson. After not being able to perform well in three games, Samson was replaced by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. But the situation didn't improve for the Indian team, urging Gautam Gambhir to talk about the same.
The Indian team is itself going through a rough patch in the shortest format of the game. Sanju Samson, the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup, was dropped after the first T20I against England. He went on to be replaced by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the next two games, but things didn't change for the Indian side.
Yesterday India had the chance to use its batting experience against England. However, they got all out at the score of 76, which made fans furious about Samson's exclusion in such a situation. Gautam Gambhir, the Head Coach of the Indian team, has now talked about the reason why he was given a rest.
In the press conference, Gambhir said, “Sanju Samson has been given clarity from my side. That's a conversation strictly between the player and the head coach and it’s not going to come out. We’re very clear what he has done for India. There’s no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback.”
Our Take
Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that Sanju Samson has not been dropped from the Indian team. But he raised concerns on his form, which has been down in the bilateral series over the last few months. He failed to do well even in the home series against New Zealand, which resulted in him being dropped for a few games in the T20 World Cup. It remains to be seen how Samson stages his comeback this time.