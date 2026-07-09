AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Abhishek Sharmas Blazing 78 Keeps India Alive in T20I Series Against England

The match will be played at County Ground in Bristol, which is known to favour batters with its true bounce, quick outfield, and shorter boundaries. Fast bowlers will find some movement in the early overs of the game, while aggressive stroke makers will be able to benefit once they settle. Spinners will have to rely on change in pace and accuracy in order to be effective. A first innings score of 185 to 195 will be considered competitive at this venue. The weather forecast predicts clear skies and mild temperatures, with no threat of rain.