AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Abhishek Sharmas Blazing 78 Keeps India Alive in T20I Series Against England
Abhishek Sharma’s aggressive style kept India alive in the T20I series against England. He helped India to post a massive total at County Ground in Bristol. Following this, Varun Chakravarthy showcased his skills in the middle overs, which helped to restrict England.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at County Ground in Bristol, which is known to favour batters with its true bounce, quick outfield, and shorter boundaries. Fast bowlers will find some movement in the early overs of the game, while aggressive stroke makers will be able to benefit once they settle. Spinners will have to rely on change in pace and accuracy in order to be effective. A first innings score of 185 to 195 will be considered competitive at this venue. The weather forecast predicts clear skies and mild temperatures, with no threat of rain.
Toss
England wins the toss and decides to bowl first. Harry Brook aims to dominate India's batting line-up again, with its star bowling line-up.
Lineups
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
Match Report
India has kept the series against England alive by winning the fourth T20I by 28 runs at County Ground. After being sent to bat first, India was able to receive an aggressive start as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attacked the bowlers with confidence. Abhishek Sharma also attacked from the off, as the duo went on to add 74 runs in the powerplay itself.
Jofra Archer was able to break the stand as he dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 39. But Abhishek Sharma continued his attack, as he went on to score 78 runs off 42 balls. Shreyas Iyer anchored the team in the middle overs, as he rotated strike efficiently and even scored boundaries. Shivam Dube finished strong with 31 runs off 15 balls, which helped India to post 201/5 in 20 overs.
England started its chase in the classic Bazball fashion, as Jos Buttler and Phil Salt added 60 runs in the first five overs. Arshdeep Singh was able to break the stand as he dismissed Salt lbw, and right before Varun Chakravarthy changed the game with his mystery spin. He went on to take the wickets of Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell in quick succession, which slowed down England's momentum to a great extent.
Harry Brook was able to counterattack by scoring 55 runs off 36 balls. But he lacked support from the other end, as Prince Yadav bowled yorkers at the death. England needed 39 runs off the last three overs when Harshit Rana removed Brook with a bouncer. India went on to restrict England to the score of 173/8, as the series went to the score of 2-1.
Player of the Match
Abhishek Sharma wins the Player of the Match award for scoring 78 runs off 42 balls. His knock set the tone for the Indian team to post 201 runs on the board.